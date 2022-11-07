No. 9 Notre Dame downs Northern Illinois 88-48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals to help No. 9 Notre Dame rout Northern Illinois 88-48 on Monday night. Dara Mabrey added 16 points while Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and four blocks. Transfer post players Kylee Watson (Oregon) and Lauren Ebo (Texas) made their Notre Dame debuts. Watson started and scored nine points, while Ebo added 10 points off the bench. Janae Poisson led NIU in scoring with 14 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.