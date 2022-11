BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored six points in a late 11-0 run that carried UC Davis to a 75-65 win over California in the season opener. UC Davis picked up its first-ever win over Cal in 34 meetings. Christian Anigwe paced UC Davis with 21 points. Askew led Cal with 19 points.

