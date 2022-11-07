Ravens’ Andrews, Saints’ Landry out for Monday night game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have scratched veteran receiver Jarvis Landry for Monday night’s game against Baltimore after he tried to return to practice this week from an ankle injury. The Ravens have ruled out top tight end Mark Andrews with knee and shoulder injuries. Landry had been listed as questionable in the final injury report of the week, but now will miss his fifth straight game. Andrews has led Baltimore in receiving this season with 42 catches for 488 yards and five touchdowns. He’d been listed as doubtful after sitting out practices on Thursday through Saturday. The Ravens have sought to boost their receiver group by activating veteran receiver DeSean Jackson for the first time this season.

