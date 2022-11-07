Rayo Vallecano hands Real Madrid first Spanish league loss

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has failed to regain the Spanish league lead after falling at Rayo Vallecano 3-2 in its first league loss. Rayo won on a penalty kick converted by Óscar Trejo in the 67th minute after a handball by Dani Carvajal inside the area. Madrid’s second defeat in all competitions left the defending champion two points behind Barcelona. Madrid had won 15 of its first 19 games this season, with three draws and a lone loss at Leipzig in the group stage of the Champions League last month. Rayo earned only its second win against Madrid in the last 21 games against the city rival.

