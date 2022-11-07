Reece has 31 as No. 16 LSU women set record in 125-50 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds in her debut with No. 16 LSU and the Tigers coasted past Bellarmine 125-50 in the season opener. The transfer from Maryland, where she was an All-American, had 14 points in the first quarter when the Tigers took a 31-8 lead and went on to a school record for points in a game. The Tigers scored the first seven points and led 17-3 and 27-5 in the first quarter. LSU scored the first 15 of the second quarter for a 46-8 lead. Hayley Harrison scored 19 points for the Knights.

