Reeves, Fredrick lead No. 4 Kentucky past Howard 95-63

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, CJ Fredrick had 20 and No. 4 Kentucky opened the season by beating Howard 95-63 with All-American Oscar Tshiebwe and two other players sidelined. Tshiebwe had a procedure last month on his right knee. He received his Naismith Trophy before the game and did pregame stretching before cheering on his teammates. Reeves, an Illinois State transfer, went 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Fredrick, an Iowa transfer, shot 6 of 9 overall. Kobe Dickson scored 17 points to lead Howard.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.