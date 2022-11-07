Smith scores 26; N.C. State rolls past Austin Peay 99-50

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 26 points to lead five in double-figure scoring and North Carolina State rolled to a 99-50 victory over Austin Peay in a season opener. Smith shot 9 of 15 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and had five assists. Jarkel Joiner had 18 points and eight assists for N.C. State. Jack Clark added 15 points, and Casey Morsell and D.J. Burns Jr. scored 10 apiece. Smith made a 3 and then forced a turnover for a dunk, and N.C. State had a double-digit lead about five minutes into the game. Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored all eight of his points in the first half for Austin Peay.

