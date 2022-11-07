Zach LaVine’s 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points as the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn’t play in Sunday’s nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls’ first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with seven minutes, 26 seconds left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way.. They improved to 2-2 in four series of back-to-back games. Bulls center Nikola Vucevic recorded his fourth consecutive double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 27 points.

