Foul! Kings told again that refs missed late call in a loss

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings were right, again. And it didn’t matter, again. For the third time this season, the NBA has told the Kings that a critical call was blown in the final moments of what became a close loss. The latest entry on that list: that Kevin Huerter was fouled by Golden State’s Klay Thompson on a 3-point try as time was expiring in the Kings’ 116-113 loss to the Warriors on Monday night. That was revealed in the NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report that was released Tuesday.

