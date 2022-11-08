Georgetown snaps 21-game skid, beats Coppin St. 99-89 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amir “Primo” Spears scored 28 points, Bryson Mozone added seven in overtime and Georgetown knocked off Coppin State 99-89 to snap a 21-game losing streak. Coppin State’s Nendah Tarke put up a potential game-tying 3 with four seconds left in regulation. But the rebound went long to teammate Mike Hood, who then drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied 83-83. In overtime, the Hoyas scored six straight before a Tarke layup cut it to 91-87. Georgetown put the game away with consecutive 3s from Akok Akok and Mozone.

