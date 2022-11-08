Mané’s injury overshadows 6-1 win for Bayern Munich

MUNICH (AP) — An apparent injury for Sadio Mané ahead of the World Cup overshadowed Serge Gnabry’s hat trick in a 6-1 win for Bayern Munich over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Mané went off indicating discomfort in his right leg in the 20th minute. Three goals in six minutes for Bayern finished off Werder’s chances and Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 82nd. A slow start cost Borussia Dortmund as it lost 2-0 at Wolfsburg. Stuttgart beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 after Konstantinos Mavropanos headed in the winning goal in the eighth minute of injury time. Bochum held on to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1.

