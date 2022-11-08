Rory a runner-up in PIP again to push season total to $40M

Rory McIlroy is the No. 1 player in the world. He’ll have to settle for being No. 2 in the Player Impact Program. McIlroy says he’s happy to have given Tiger Woods a good run at the top bonus this year. Final results haven’t been released, but Woods has won the PIP for the second straight year. McIlroy had a big year himself. Throw in the $18 million for winning the FedEx Cup and $12 million for being second in the PIP, and he pulled in just over $40 million in official money and bonus money on the PGA Tour.

