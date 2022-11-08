Saturday faces daunting task in preparing Colts for Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday faces a dauting task this week. First, he must find a play-caller. Then he must create a game plan for this week’s game at Las Vegas. And then he still must figure out how to fix the Colts offense and specifically its offensive line. It’s a lot to ask of someone who has spent more time in a broadcast studio than on a sideline this season. But team owner Jim Irsay thinks Saturday is right guy for this Sunday — and Indy’s final eight games.

