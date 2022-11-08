South Carolina gets 1st win for coach Lamont Paris

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown scored 21 points, freshman Gregory Jackson II had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his debut and South Carolina beat South Carolina State 80-77 for the first victory for coach Lamont Paris. S.C. State’s Davion Everett tipped in a miss with 4.5 seconds left to pull within 79-77, and the Bulldogs fouled Jacobi Wright, who made 1 of 2 free throws. South Carolina elected to foul Rakeim Gary in the backcourt and it paid off as he missed the first free throw and the second was waived off after a lane violation. Wright added 14 points and Meechie Johnson, a transfer from Ohio State, scored nine points for South Carolina. Jackson, who was rated the country’s sixth-best college prospect by ESPN.com, was 7 of 15 from the field.

