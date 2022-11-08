Sydney woman alleges violent rape by Sri Lankan cricketer

SYDNEY (AP) — Prosecutors say a Sydney woman who alleges she was raped by Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka told police her date with the 31-year-old turned into a nightmare in which she feared for her life. The woman alleges she was sexually assaulted four times in her home on Nov. 2 after going out for drinks and pizza with the international sports star she met on an online dating app. Gunathilaka was arrested Sunday at a Sydney hotel where he was staying while the Sri Lankan cricket squad was in Australia for the Twenty20 World Cup. A magistrate had ordered some details of the case be banned from publication in the media until Wednesday. Gunathilaka’s application for bail has been rejected.

