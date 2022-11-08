Vejmelka sharp in goal, Coyotes beat Sabres 4-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 20 saves. Crouse opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the game following a mix-up by Buffalo defensemen Kale Clague and Owen Power. Maccelli quickly found Crouse for an easy goal from short range.

