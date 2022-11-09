Booker scores 30; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns bounced back with a 129-117 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness and starting forward Cameron Johnson, Phoenix led by as many as 27 against Minnesota, recovering from a disappointing loss at Philadelphia two nights earlier. Rudy Gobert scored 25 points in his return to the lineup for Minnesota after missing two games while in the league’s health and safety protocols.

