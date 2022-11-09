Falcons-Panthers back at it less than 2 weeks after OT game

The worst division in the NFL gets a prime-time matchup when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons meet for the second time in less than two weeks on Thursday night. Despite a losing record, the Falcons are in the mix for first place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Panthers aren’t that far behind despite a dismal season. The teams produced an exciting finish in Atlanta on Oct. 30. The Falcons prevailed 37-34 in overtime after the Panthers missed two kicks that would’ve ended it. The Falcons are 3-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks leans toward Atlanta.

