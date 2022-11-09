Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields continues to show he might be the right quarterback for the Chicago Bears. He will try to keep a string of promising performances going when the Detroit Lions visit on Sunday. Fields’ play was at a different level in last week’s 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He scrambled 61 yards for a touchdown and the longest run by a Bears quarterback. And his 178 yards rushing were the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game since at least 1940. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.