Ingram’s 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, to give the New Orleans Pelicans a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans overcame a 3-for-19 performance from 3-point range. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 33 points, and Zach Levine added 23. The Pelicans scored the final five points of the second quarter to take a 52-50 lead despite only eight points from Zion Williamson, Ingram and CJ McCollum. Each was averaging more than 20 going into the game. McCollum didn’t score until nearly five minutes left in the third quarter. Williamson scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half. Jonas Valanciunas picked up the slack for the first three quarters with 21 points.

