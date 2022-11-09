Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored two power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild continued their dominance over the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. The game was tied 1-1 after two periods before the Wild took control. Matt Dumba scored the go-ahead goal 1:21 into the third when he put in a loose puck in front of the net. Joseph Cramarossa also scored the Wild, who have won 11 straight over the Ducks. Filip Gustavsson stopped 32 shots. Pavol Regenda scored his first NHL goal as the Ducks dropped to 0-9 in games decided by two goals or more. John Gibson made 35 saves.

