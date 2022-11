MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner scored 19 points as Western Illinois beat Rockford 113-56. Massner added eight assists for the Leathernecks. Jesiah West and Quinlan Bennett recorded 12 points. Kevin Diemer led the way for the Regents with 10 points and nine rebounds. Western Illinois visits DePaul on Friday.

