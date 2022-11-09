McMahon gets 74-63 win in his LSU coaching debut

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Adam Miller scored 18 points, KJ Williams had 14 rebounds to go with 13 points and LSU opened its season with a victory to give Matt McMahon a 74-63 win in his Tigers coaching debut. Justice Hill added 13 points and seven assists for the Tigers. New Kansas City coach Marvin Menzies is still looking for his first win with the Roos after they lost to Division II Lincoln (Mo.) in their opener. Senior guard Shemarri Allen scored 19 points and UIC transfer RayQuawndis Mitchell added 15 points to lead Kansas City,

