Phillies slugger Harper to get elbow checked next week

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is set to have his damaged right elbow checked next week to see whether surgery will be needed. The two-time NL MVP tore an elbow ligament in April and couldn’t play the outfield for the rest of the year. Harper will meet with prominent orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to have his torn ulnar collateral ligament examined. Harper batted .286 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs in 99 games. He was a force as the Phillies’ designated hitter and led their push into the World Series, where they lost in six games to Houston. In late June, Harper suffered a broken thumb when he was hit by a pitch and was sidelined for two months.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.