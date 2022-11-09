Pollock declines $13M option with White Sox, goes free

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million player option with the Chicago White Sox and was among 10 players who became free agents, raising the total to 161. In the final season of what turned out to be a $50 million, four-year contract, the 34-year-old hit .245 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs. World Series champion Houston declined a $10 million option on first baseman Trey Mancini in favor of a $250,000 buyout and declined a $13 million option on reliever Will Smith in favor of a $1 million buyout.

