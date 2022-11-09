Steelers sign kicker Matthew Wright with Boswell hurting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed well-traveled kicker Matthew Wright on Wednesday with starter Chris Boswell dealing with a nagging groin injury. Boswell sustained the injury just before Pittsburgh’s loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 30. Nick Sciba made all three of his kicks — two field goals and an extra point — in a 35-13 loss. Boswell is currently not practicing, putting his status for Pittsburgh’s Week 10 game against New Orleans in doubt. This is Wright’s second stint with the Steelers. He appeared in three games for Pittsburgh in 2020 when Boswell was unavailable.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.