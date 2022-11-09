Varane, Kimpembe and Giroud named in France World Cup squad

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps picked central defenders Raphael Varane and Prensel Kimpembe in a World Cup squad named amid injury concerns. He left out standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan because of an ongoing calf problem. Deschamps announced his 25-man squad on national television. Defending champion France opens against Australia on Nov. 22 and will fly to Qatar next Wednesday. Deschamps accepts injuries and fatigue remain a concern but says “we play on the 22nd, so at least we have one week to prepare.” Veteran striker Olivier Giroud was selected in a glittering attack after some fine performances for AC Milan. He needs three more goals to beat Thierry Henry’s national record of 51.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.