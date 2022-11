ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 23 points as Winthrop beat Piedmont 78-56. Talford added 11 rebounds for the Eagles. Cory Hightower scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Orry Clements-Owens led the Lions in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Ryan Jolly added 10 points. Winthrop plays Saturday against Middle Tennessee at home. Piedmont visits Georgia Southern on Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.