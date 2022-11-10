Duggan and No. 4 TCU chasing playoff at No. 18 Texas

Max Duggan and No. 4 TCU are chasing the College Football playoff and a win Saturday night at No. 18 Texas would guarantee the Horned Frogs a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The matchup features the top rushers in the Big 12 in Texas’ Bijan Robinson and TCU’s Kendre Miller. Both have topped 1,000 yards this season. TCU has proven it can rally while Texas struggles to close out games. The Longhorns have scored just three points in the second half the last two games.

