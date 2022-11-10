German club Gladbach slams Qatar’s World Cup: ‘Not right’

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Borussia Mönchengladbach has strongly criticized the World Cup in Qatar and says it will give only the minimum coverage to its players taking part in the tournament. Gladbach says, “It is not right that the World Cup is taking place in Qatar. In our eyes, the values that Borussia stands for are not compatible with the awarding and organization of this World Cup. Key criteria like respecting human rights and sustainably using the resources of our planet have to be seriously taken into consideration in the future awarding of large, international tournaments.” Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim previously said it was skipping coverage of the tournament that starts next week in protest against “human rights violations.”

