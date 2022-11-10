LPGA shortens Florida tournament; Thitikul rookie of year

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole has forced the LPGA Tour to shorten the Pelican Women’s Championship to 54 holes. The tournament now will start Friday at the earliest. Hye-Jin Choi has decided to withdraw. That means Atthaya Thitikul is the LPGA Tour rookie of the year. Choi would have had to win the Pelican Women’s Championship to have any mathematical chance. Thitikul is a two-time winner on the LPGA this year. The 19-year-old Thai athlete also has reached No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.

