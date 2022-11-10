Robert Lewandowski the star as Poland names World Cup squad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will shoulder his country’s World Cup hopes as the star name in coach Czesław Michniewicz’s 26-player squad for the tournament in Qatar. The 34-year-old Lewandowski is Poland’s record scorer with 76 goals in 134 appearances. He will captain the team as he looks for his first goals at a World Cup. Lewandowski failed to get on the mark in his only previous tournament appearance in Russia in 2018, when Poland was eliminated from the group stage. Other notable players included in the Poland quad are Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, Aston Villa defenders Jan Bednarek and Matty Cash, Benevento defender Kamil Glik, Pogoń Szczecin midfielder Kamil Grosicki and Napoli winger Piotr Zieliński.

