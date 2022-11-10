Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix. But among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury. Others who made the squad include João Cancelo, Rúben Dias and 39-year-old central defender Pepe. Teenage defender António Silva also will be going to Qatar.

