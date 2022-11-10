Sargeant to run practice in Brazil in pursuit of F1 license

Williams will give Logan Sargeant an additional practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in an effort to move the American closer to earning the Super License he needs to compete on the Formula One grid next season. Sargeant is a a 21-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hoping to become the first American on the F1 grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015. Sargeant has been named Nicholas Latifi’s replacement at Williams next year assuming he earns his Super License in next weekend’s Formula 2 finale at Abu Dhabi. To help him get a little closer, Williams will have Sargeant run FP2 in Alex Albon’s car on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.