Southgate says Qatar issues will be addressed at World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate doesn’t expect his players to refrain from speaking up about issues regarding human rights during the World Cup in Qatar. Speaking at the announcement of his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar he added that a decision is yet to be made over whether his team will take a knee before games. FIFA wants participating nations to focus on soccer at the World Cup despite concerns over attitudes towards LGBTQ fans and the treatment of migrant workers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.