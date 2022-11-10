Timeline of Commanders’ recent tumult under owner Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder’s ownership of Washington’s NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for years. A push from sponsors to change the name in 2020 was followed by reports that more than a dozen former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. An investigation into those allegations found the organization had a toxic workplace culture and prompted a $10 million fine in July 2021. A lack of a written report of those findings led Congress to launch an investigation. Snyder eventually agreed to give a deposition. All the while the team now known as the Commanders has not been able to reach a deal for a new stadium.

