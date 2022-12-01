Brady, Bucs aim to take control of NFC South against Saints
By The Associated Press
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim to tighten their grip on first place in the NFC South when they host the last-place New Orleans Saints, who’ve already lost eight games but are still alive in the division because no one in the division has a winning record. At 5-6, the Bucs lead by one-half game over Atlanta entering this week’s play. The Saints have won seven of the past regular-season meetings between the rivals.