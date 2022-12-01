Kaprizov’s 3-point game leads Wild to 5-3 win over Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers. Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Mats Zuccarello also scored for Minnesota, which has won four of five. Marc-Andre Fleury made 18 saves. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl extended goal streaks for Edmonton, which had won three in a row. Jack Campbell stopped 25 shots for the Oilers.

