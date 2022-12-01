Kopitar scores twice, Kings rally for 5-3 win over Coyotes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Trevor Moore, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala also tallied goals for the Kings, who had dropped five of six coming into the game, including a crazy 9-8 overtime defeat against Seattle on Tuesday. Jonathan Quick stopped 18 shots. Matias Maccelli had a goal and an assist for Arizona while Christian Fischer and Nick Bjugstad also scored. Patrik Nemeth had a pair of assists. Vejmelka made 27 saves.

