Last-place Patriots lose 3d straight to Buffalo, 24-10

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The throwback Pat Patriots uniforms weren’t the only thing reminding New England fans of a bygone era. On the field, the team was playing like it did in the era before Tom Brady arrived and led it to six Super Bowls. Josh Allen threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bills to a 24-10 victory over the Patriots. It was Buffalo’s third straight victory over New England. It’s the first time the Bills have beaten the Patriots three times in a row since 2000. That was before Brady took his first NFL snap.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.