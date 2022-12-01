GREEN BAY, Wis. — Led by Ahmad Rand’s 13 points, the Milwaukee Panthers defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 81-67 on Thursday night. The Panthers improved to 6-3 with the win and the Phoenix fell to 0-7.

