Adam Scott, Green lead at men’s-women’s Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Major winners Adam Scott and Hannah Green underlined their big-event mentality to move into contention after two rounds of the concurrent Australian Open men’s and women’s golf championships. Scott shot a bogey-free 7-under 63 to equal the host club Victoria’s course record also carded by local pro David Micheluzzi in the opening round. The pair will go head-to-head in the final group on Saturday after Micheluzzi carded a steady 71 at Kingston Heath to be tied for the lead with Scott at 8-under 134. Green had five birdies in her last eight holes to take the halfway lead at 11-under 134 in the women’s event.

