Buffalo becomes bowl eligible for 4th time in 5 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Quian Williams scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:15 left in the fourth quarter and Buffalo rallied past Akron 23-22 to become bowl eligible for the fourth time in five seasons. It was just the second catch of the game for Williams, who extended the ball over the line just before being knocked out of bounds for a 16-yard touchdown on fourth-and-10. The 2-point conversion was no good but Marcus Fuqua sealed it with his second interception of the game and conference-leading seventh of the season. Cole Snyder was 23-of-43 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns for Buffalo, which opened the season 0-3 before winning five straight. Justin Marshall made six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Williams finished with 30 yards receiving.

