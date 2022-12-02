Burton scores 24, Pitt beats N.C. State 68-60 in ACC opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 24 points, Blake Hinson had 13 points and eight rebounds and Pittsburgh beat North Carolina State 68-60 in an ACC opener. Pittsburgh won its fifth straight game after starting 1-3. Nike Sibande made a long jumper with a foot on the 3-point line to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 65-56 with 3:40 left and Burton rattled home another long jumper on Pitt’s next possession for an 11-point lead. Pitt center Federiko Federiko was left alone under the basket but missed a point-blank shot and Casey Morsell made a 3-pointer at the other end to make it 67-60 with 1:02 left. Hinson made 1 of 2 free throws at 23.7 and N.C. State didn’t foul after not hitting the rim on a 3-pointer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.