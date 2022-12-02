Dodgers agree to 1-year deal with pitcher Shelby Miller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year deal with pitcher Shelby Miller for 2023. The 32-year-old right-hander was 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in four games as a reliever with the San Francisco Giants last season. Miller spent most of the season with Triple-A Sacramento and Scranton-Wilkes Barre, where he was a combined 2-4 with a 2.87 ERA and 69 strikeouts. Miller was an NL All-Star in 2014 after being traded to Atlanta.

