Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers top Magic 107-96

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Evan Mobley had 19 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 107-96 victory over the Orlando Magic. Mitchell poured in 16 points in the first nine minutes, outscoring Orlando himself by one, and the Cavaliers never relinquished control. Cleveland eventually led by 20 in winning for the 10th time in 11 home games this season. Rookie forward Paolo Banchero scored 22 points, Cole Anthony had 19 and Markelle Fultz added 10 points and six assists for the Magic, who lost their seventh straight and have the worst record in the NBA at 5-18.

