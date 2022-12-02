North Carolina women beat defending champ FSU in College Cup

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Tori Hansen and Julia Dorsey scored seven minutes apart in the second half and North Carolina held off No. 1 overall seed Florida State 3-2 in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I women’s soccer championship. North Carolina, making its 31st College Cup appearance, is searching for its first title since 2012 when they were also a No. 2 seed. The Tar Heels have won 21 of the previous 40 national championships. North Carolina took a 3-0 lead in the 66th minute when Dorsey headed home Emily Moxley’s free kick, but Onyi Echegini scored less than a minute later for her team-leading 11th goal of the season for Florida State. The defending champions pulled within 3-2 in the 76th when Heather Payne headed Echegini’s cross through the legs of goalkeeper Emmie Allen.

