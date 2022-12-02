Skip to Content
US star Pulisic on track to play against Dutch in World Cup

By RONALD BLUM
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic is on track to play for the United States in its World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday. Pulisic left Tuesday’s group stage finale against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance. Pulisic said Thursday he was feeling better. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter says “it looks pretty good, but we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that.”

Associated Press

