All-Pro Wirfs, 3 Bucs defensive starters out against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs and three starters from Tampa Bay’s secondary are inactive for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Wirfs suffered a high ankle sprain during last week’s 23-17 overtime loss at Cleveland and is expected to be sidelined at least three or four games. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) are out after being listed as doubtful on Saturday’s injury report. New Orleans played without cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) for the eighth straight game.

