Doncic, Mavericks preserve big lead, roll past Suns 130-111

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 and the Dallas Mavericks preserved a big lead against the Phoenix Suns this time in a 130-111 victory. The Mavericks ended a 10-game regular-season losing streak against the Suns. Dallas squandered a 22-point lead in the second half of a 107-105 loss at Phoenix in the season opener between teams that met in the West semifinals last season. Dallas won that series last spring with a Game 7 rout on the Suns’ home court. Deandre Ayton scored 20 points for the Suns.

